Natalie Nakase Shares Key to Defending Caitlin Clark Before Fever-Valkyries Rematch

The Indiana Fever are facing off against the Golden State Valkyries on May 28, in what will be the Fever's second consecutive game against a team they hadn't ever beaten until facing them on May 22.

A big reason why Indiana was able to secure that 90-82 win over Golden State was because superstar Caitlin Clark produced a vintage performance, finishing with 22 points on 7 of 15 shooting from the field (4 of 9 from three-point range) while also tallying 9 assists.

Clark caught fire in the second half, which is especially impressive considering how tired she must have been. Caitlin is used to having a defender tightly guarding her at essentially all times when she's on the court, and Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase has spoken about wanting to be physical with Clark in the past because she feels that's the best way to contain her.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Golden State Valkyries forward Janelle Salaün (13) | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That strategy clearly didn't work out for Nakase when her team played Clark's Fever squad last week, which she admitted postgame when saying, "I just thought [the Fever] were the more physical team. To me, they did play harder than us."

Natalie Nakase Conveys Important of 'Awareness' When Defending Caitlin Clark

Physicality isn't the only thing Golden State has prioritized when defending Clark. They've also shown an eagerness to pick her up full court, which is arguably the best way to keep her from getting free to take a shot within her range — especially because her range is from exceedingly far away.

Nakase spoke to this when addressing the media on May 27, one day before her team faced Clark and the Fever for the second time in a week.

When asked about her thought process in choosing to defend Caitlin for the full court, Nakase said, "Because she does a heavy load, pretty much, of [the Fever's] offense. So again, you just want to put a lot of different bodies on her. Because she can shoot from, like, half court, you've just got to make sure we're aware. So just more awareness for us," per a YouTube video from Valkyries United.

Natalie Nakase on the Valkyries’ choice to guard Caitlin Clark full-court



“She can shoot from, like, half court, so you’ve just got to make sure we’re aware.”



🎥: Valkyries United (YouTube) pic.twitter.com/co2m48sIQt — Grant Young (@GrvntYoung) May 28, 2026

The Valkyries' style of defending Clark created some spiciness between the two teams last week. This is one reason why fans are eager to see how this rematch might go, especially because Golden State will likely be energized by getting to play in front of their home fans this time around.