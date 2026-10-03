Natalie Nakase Powers Through Concerning Collapse in Valkyries Playoff Win

The Golden State Valkyries eliminated the Dallas Wings in Game 3 of their best-of-three first round playoff series on Friday night. But before that happened there was a scary moment involving Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase.

Nakase was talking to an official with 1:40 left in the fourth quarter and Dallas holding a 72-71 lead. In the midst of the conversation, she collapsed to the floor, in an apparent fainting spell.

Nakase didn't stay down long but appeared visibly uncomfortable before returning to the huddle—and continuing to coach.

Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase FAINTED while talking to the ref 😳 pic.twitter.com/9ohFWEU4P5 — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) October 3, 2026

The camera followed her instructing her team and later sipping water on the sideline. The Valkyries went on to claim the 77-73 victory. This was in part spurred by a crucial challenge from Nakase. Gabby Williams was initially called out of bounds on a play in the final seconds where she came back in to regain possession, but she had clearly established herself first. The challenge allowed Golden State to keep the ball up one point in the final seconds.

Potential series saving challenge from Golden State (-400)



Gabby Williams got her foot down and the Valkyries challenge was successful 👀 pic.twitter.com/0k0dDLrhlZ — BET99 Sportsbook (@BET99Sportsbook) October 3, 2026

The Valkyries will move on to face the defending champion Las Vegas Aces in the semifinals.

It was concerning to see Nakase collapse, and remarkable to see her regain her composure and continue coaching.

Of course, any time someone falls out like that, the immediate thought goes to their health.

Valkyries assistant coach Kasib Powell gave this update on Nakase afterward:



"Natalie's fine. It's a quick turnaround, we play again on Sunday. She wouldn't miss it for anything."

Nakase Proves Her Coaching Acumen Again

Nakase was the 2025 WNBA Coach of the Year and has done an unbelievable job guiding the Valkyries. For a franchise in only its second season to already be competing for a championship is incredible.

Golden State has the league's best defense and a balanced approach across the board. Gabby Williams and Veronica Burton are the clear leaders of the team on both ends, but Nakase relies heavily on her entire rotation. Her game-planning helped limit Wings star Paige Bueckers to just 6-of-27 shooting in the last two games of the series.

Obviously her commitment to the job cannot be questioned, which was on display for everyone to see the way she kept coaching despite the scary situation on the sideline.

Nakase will be back one the sideline as her team prepares for A'ja Wilson and company, with a berth in the WNBA Finals on the line.

Valkyries vs. Aces tips off at 4 pm ET on Sunday from San Francisco. The game airs on NBC.