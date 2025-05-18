Natasha Cloud Shares Hilarious Breanna Stewart Recruiting Fail Tale After Liberty Win
The New York Liberty got off to a great start in their quest to repeat as WNBA champions on Saturday, as they defeated the Las Vegas Aces by a score of 92-78.
While all the Liberty's top players from their championship-winning squad last season have returned for another run, a player who is new to the team was the biggest story on Saturday. This player is Natasha Cloud, who was initially traded from the Phoenix Mercury to the Connecticut Sun in early February of this year.
Cloud made it clear that she wasn't stoked about joining the Sun's franchise, which then prompted a trade from Connecticut to the Liberty on March 16.
Not only did Cloud score 22 points, tally 9 assists, grab 6 rebounds, make 3 steals, and add 2 blocks against the Aces on Saturday, but she was a clear spark plug and source of positive energy for her teammates.
Cloud and Liberty star Breanna Stewart spoke with the media after Saturday's win. And at one point, Cloud shared a hilarious story about a past attempt to play with Stewart.
"Yeah, I tried to recruit Stewie to Washington years ago, and she definitely told me no," Cloud said, per an X post from SNY. "I was a little bummed then. But in all seriousness, the elite level of play that Stewie plays at, and to do it as unselfish as she is, is one of the best feelings that you can have in your franchise player."
It seemed that this failed recruiting attempt was for the best, as these two stars are now shining in the Big Apple.