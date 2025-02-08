Natasha Cloud Notes Learning of 'Whirlwind' Trade from Mercury to Sun on Social Media
On February 2, it was announced that former Phoenix Mercury guard Natasha Cloud had been traded to the Connecticut Sun in a four-team trade with the Dallas Wings, Indiana Fever, and Phoenix.
The biggest initial stories of this trade were Alyssa Thomas joining the Mercury, DiJonai Carrington joining the Wings, and Sophie Cunningham joining the Fever. But if there was one person who was likely going to feel upset about this deal, it was Cloud.
After being one of the WNBA's top teams over the past few seasons, all five of Connecticut's starters from 2024 have left the franchise, and standout guard Marina Mabrey recently requested a trade. In addition to their roster suffering massive losses, the Sun has been under fire for their sub-par practice facilities several times in the past.
After her Phantom BC Unrivaled game on February 7, Cloud was asked how she was feeling about this trade — and she didn't mince words.
"The last few weeks have been a whirlwind, to say the least," Cloud said of the trade, per an X post from Desert Wave Media. "I think for the public view, if this isn't proof enough of the business of the NBA, the WNBA... this is what it is. It's really hard to be loyal to organizations in this situation when you can just up and move no matter what.
"And so that was really hard for me, uprooting my family to the West Coast, being told I was going to retire as a Phoenix Mercury, and to then be shipped out and find out with you guys on social media, that was really fun for me," Cloud continued sarcastically.
Cloud signed a two-year contract with the Mercury in 2024 after spending the first 8 seasons of her WNBA career with the Washington Mystics.
"That part of it was really hard. Even harder than being sent to Connecticut as a 33-year-old, it just wasn't what I expected," Cloud continued. "Not for the tenure that I had, not for the loyalty that I've presented. So I just want the best situation for myself and my family moving forward, and I just want to be in an organization that truly invests from top to bottom: facilities, team, location, all of that. I want to compete for championships."
Cloud doesn't sound stoked about this trade to Connecticut.