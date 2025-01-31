Natasha Howard Addresses Indiana Fever Free Agency Signing With 9-Word Message
On Friday morning, it was announced that the Indiana Fever signed two-time WNBA All-Star and 2019 WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Natasha Howard to a contract.
Signing an elite defender and post presence like Howard is a great signing for the Fever, who are looking to add veteran players to their current young core of superstars Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston to help make them championship contenders next season.
WNBA legend Rebecca Lobo praised the signing on X by writing, "Howard is a great addition for the @IndianaFever. They are one strategic signing away from contending for a title this year. (DeWanna Bonner would be perfect there. Eager to see where she ends up.)"
This won't be Howard's first time playing for the Fever. She was selected by Indiana with the 5th pick of the 2014 WNBA Draft and spent the first two seasons of her career there before joining the Minnesota Lynx.
While Howard didn't make much of an impact with Indiana, she has blossomed since and thrived over the past few years with the Dallas Wings, including her averaging an impressive 17.6 points per game for them last season.
It didn't take Howard long to make her feelings about rejoining the Fever apparent, as she made an X post on January 31 that wrote, "It feels good to be back where I started 🤍💙♥️ #fevernation".
Howard has won three WNBA championships throughout her career, one with the Lynx in 2017 and two with the Seattle Storm in 2018 and 2020.
Fever fans are hoping she'll be able to earn her fourth WNBA Championship ring in 2025.