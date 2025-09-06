NBA All-Star Trolls Caitlin Clark Over Family Ties in Iowa College Football Rivalry

Most Caitlin Clark fans fell in love with No. 22 during her iconic college career at the University of Iowa, where she carried the Hawkeyes to two consecutive national championship games and set the NCAA all-time record for points scored during her senior season.

While they aren't in the same conference, many would say that the Iowa Hawkeyes' biggest rival is the Iowa State Cyclones, given that these are the state of Iowa's two biggest schools. Clark didn't have too much trouble against the Cyclones during her college career, as she had a 3-1 record against them and averaged 28.5 points per game across those four contests.

Clark's Hawkeyes also have the distinct edge over the Cyclones when it comes to college football, as the two teams typically play every season and Iowa has a 47-24 record in their head-to-head games over Iowa State. These two college football teams are facing off once again on September 6, and given that the Cyclones are the country's No. 16-ranked team at the moment, they're a clear favorite to win.

Apr 1, 2024; Albany, NY, USA; Iowa’s Caitlin Clark brings the ball up court during their game against LSU at MVP Arena. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

One thing some may not know about Caitlin Clark is that her brother, Blake, was a backup quarterback at Iowa State during his college days. Therefore, the Clark clan is likely divided in their loyalties during Saturday's football game.

Tyrese Haliburton Trolls Caitlin Clark About Iowa vs. Iowa State Game

Clark has a great relationship with Indiana Pacers All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who played his college basketball at Iowa State.

Haliburton is present for Saturday's Iowa vs. Iowa State football game. And when doing a piece of content for FOX Sports' social media channels, he decided to throw a little lighthearted shade Clark's way.

"What's up, y'all? It's Tyrese Haliburton here in Ames, at Big Noon Kickoff. You know who I'm rocking with. I'm rocking with the Cyclones, of course," Haliburton said, per an X post from @BNKonFOX.

"But I'm wondering who [Caitlin Clark] is rocking with? Since her brother played football here. Who knows who she is going for? I know I'm going with the 'Clones. Go 'Clones," he continued.

"I'm wondering who @CaitlinClark22 is rocking with?... who knows who she is going for?" 🤔@TyHaliburton22 has an important question for Caitlin Clark 🤣 pic.twitter.com/uIQsBbitQ7 — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) September 6, 2025

Perhaps these comments from Haliburton will prompt a response from Clark. Or maybe No. 22 will wait until the game is over to respond in case the Iowa Hawkeyes pull off an upset against their cross-state rival.

Regardless, either Clark or Haliburton (and Clark's brother) will have bragging rights against the other for the next year once Saturday's game concludes.

Recommended Reading: