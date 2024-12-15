Fever Stars Aliyah Boston, Lexie Hull Receive Prestigious Honors from High Schools
2024 has been quite a year for the Indiana Fever. Not only did Caitlin Clark take the WNBA by storm in her rookie season, but many fans fell in love with the rest of the squad as well.
That includes All-Star Aliyah Boston and key starter Lexie Hull. And in the wake of the oft discussed season, each of those Fever stars was recently honored by their respective high schools.
Hull was inducted into the Wall of Fame at her alma mater, Central Valley High School, on Friday. The Fever congratulated her in an X post, which was quoted with a supportive message from her mother.
Boston meanwhile had her No. 00 jersey retired at Worcester Academy on Saturday, becoming the first player to ever receive said honor in school history in the process. Boston was present for the ceremony, which was also attended by Fever GM Amber Cox. In addition, Aliyah was congratulated by Caitlin Clark on Instagram.
Boston captioned her photos with, "feeling blessed to get my jersey retired 🤍". To which Clark replied, "Yass sista". Of course Clark and Boston formed quite the formidable connection in their first year together with the Fever.
Both Boston and Hull are considered key cogs of the Fever moving forward and each attended new coach Stephanie White's introductory press conference alongside Clark back in November. But it will be a while before they share the floor again in Indiana and are on the receiving end of Clark's passes.
However, though Clark is taking time out of the spotlight in the offseason, Boston and Hull will be headed to Miami to play in the inaugural season of Unrivaled. Yet they are a part of different clubs there, with Boston on the Vinyl, and Hull suiting up for the Rose.