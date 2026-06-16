NBA Legend Isiah Thomas Has 'Fair Critique' of Caitlin Clark's Leadership

Two-time NBA champion and 1990 NBA Finals MVP Isiah Thomas spoke about how he'd like to see more leadership from Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark during his June 16 appearance on media personality Jason Whitlock's "Fearless" podcast.

After Whitlock spoke at length about how Clark not having control of her emotions has capped her potential as a leader to this point in her career, Thomas said, "I would say being a great player, and being extremely talented, and being a great leader, those two don't always go hand-in-hand. And leadership skills and basketball skills are two totally different things. They're not the same."

He later added, "Can Caitlin continue to develop and work on her leadership skills? I believe she can get better at that. Will she get better at that? That's what we're all watching. In her third year now, we're saying we expected a little bit more. But right now, we're not getting it. And that's a fair critique, right? We want a little bit more. But we're not asking more from you as a basketball player; we're asking more from you as a leader. And that's fair! That's fair."

Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas encourages Caitlin Clark to become a better leader. pic.twitter.com/9zueZHHtFM — Jason Whitlock (@jasonwhitlock) June 16, 2026

Why Isiah Thomas' Sentiment About Caitlin Clark's Leadership Feels Fair

Thomas is within his rights to offer this "fair critique" about Clark's leadership for several reasons. One is that, like Clark, Thomas was a point guard, and he understands how playing the position requires a degree of leadership, even if it isn't necessarily natural for a player.

Plus, anybody who has watched Clark compete over these past few seasons has seen how emotional and fiery she can get on the court. While this is surely a reason why she's such a great competitor (and thus has helped her find so much success in a basketball sense), there's no doubt it has also taken away from her development as a leader.

Thomas also deserves credit for being respectful in this critique of Clark, if only because his sentiment probably would have attracted more attention if he were more flamboyant with his comments (which is likely what Whitlock would have wanted).

But Thomas exercised restraint and delivered his comments in a tone that shows he believes Clark can change. And why couldn't she? For one, she's still just 24 years old and has plenty of development as a person still to do (as anybody who is 24 years old does). Plus, she has admitted the need to contain her emotions and body language on the court.

Props to Thomas for this honest analysis.