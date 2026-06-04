Caitlin Clark Reflects on Wanting Better Body Language Before Dream vs Fever

The body language that Indiana Fever Caitlin Clark displays on the court has always been much-discussed during her basketball career, for better or worse.

Clark spoke to the media before the Fever's June 4 game against the Atlanta Dream and was asked whether she thinks her body language needs to improve.

"I think it's always something I can always work on. You go back, and you look in the mirror. You know I'm competitive, and I have an edge. I think at the same time, that's what makes me great. But it's not something you always love, too. And I think there's ways you can still learn to channel it, and make it better," Clark said, per an X post from James Boyd of The Athletic.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

"But at the same time, that competitive fire, and that drive, and that passion, and that joy, and that edge, that's what people come to watch. That's what they love," she added. "Like, it's not always going to be pretty. And you look at some of the best players around the world, or some of the best players that have ever played this game, they're fierce, they're fiery, they're competitive. [That doesn't] make you a bad person. That doesn't make you a bad teammate. Like, you go back, and you reflect, and you take accountability, and you find ways to channel that, and use that to motivate your team or motivate yourself, or get the crowd behind you.

"So, you know, I don't think there's ever a point in your career where you stop reflecting on how to get better. Whether that's in your leadership, or whether that's in your play. I think for myself, there's always ways to get better. So you know, absolutely. I'm always going back and reflecting," she concluded.

#Fever star Caitlin Clark, asked if her body language needs to improve:



“It’s something I can always work on. …”



“But at the same time, that competitive fire and that drive and that passion, that joy and that edge — that’s what people come to watch. That’s what they love.” pic.twitter.com/wAlQCa4hXS — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) June 4, 2026

Caitlin Clark is Right About Competitive Fire Being Her Edge

Clark's response makes it clear that she believes her body language can improve at times on the court. However, she's also right in conveying that this is an aspect of her fiery, competitive personality that has not only made her into a great basketball player, but also made her a must-watch for her fans.

What's more, Clark's body language usually isn't seen as a problem when the Fever are winning. But since they've lost two straight games and are coming off a brutal loss to the Portland Fire, the conversation about it has heated up.

If the Fever can bounce back and win against Atlanta on Thursday, it's hard to imagine people will still be talking about Clark's body language.