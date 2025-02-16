NCAA Reveals Early Top 4 Women's Basketball Seeds Ahead of Tournament
February 16 might be the best day of the NCAA women's basketball regular season, considering two of the matchups that are taking place.
The first of these two games is between the No. 4 ranked South Carolina Gamecocks and the No. 7 ranked UConn Huskies, which is taking place at South Carolina's home court (where they have won 71 consecutive games).
Since these teams are considered favorites to win the 2025 NCAA National Championship, the upcoming postseason is becoming top of mind within the women's college basketball community.
Which is why Sunday marked the perfect time for the NCAA to reveal their early rankings of the top 16 seeds for the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
The reveal was initially made on ESPN before the NCAA March Madness X account posted it on X.
Despite their loss to USC on Thursday, the UCLA Bruins have remained the national No. 1 seed. The next three seeds are South Carolina, Texas, and Notre Dame.
From there, the next four seeds in order are USC, LSU, UConn, and NC State. The rest of the list from there are TCU, Duke, North Carolina, Kansas State, Kentucky, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.
In the initial ESPN reveal, some of the potential brackets for the tournament were revealed. Some of the most compelling groupings are UCLA and LSU, Notre Dame and USC (who faced off in a game that Notre Dame won earlier this season), and Texas and UConn.
There's surely still a lot of movement to come within these top 16 teams. But these early rankings are surely going to get fans excited about what's to come in March.