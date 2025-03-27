NCAA Scoring Leader Ta’Niya Latson Enters Tranfer Portal
Florida State guard Ta'Niya Latson is entering the transfer portal after she led all Division I players in scoring this season. However her representatives at Klutch Sports Group told ESPN that she is keeping her options open for her final season of college basketball.
This season Latson averaged 25.2 points per game and shot 45.1 percent from the field. Her season with the Seminoles ended in the second round of the NCAA tournament against LSU. In addition she also averaged 4.6 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals.
Latson set a school record with 731 points this season and scored 2,095 points in her three-year career at Florida State.
As a freshman Latson set the ACC single-season freshman scoring record with 659 points and led all freshman in the country with 21.3 points per game. In each of her seasons for Florida State she has been selected to the All-ACC team. This season she was named a second-team All American.
It was only a few weeks ago that Latson said she had no intention of leaving school early for the WNBA and that her goals were to get her degree and win a national championship. However, the pursuit of the latter may now happen at a different program.
Although it is notable that Latson's representatives stated that her return to Florida State has not been ruled out and she is keeping all of her options open. The Seminoles had reportedly been preparing for the possibility of Latson leaving as there was a chance of her receiving enticing NIL offers elsewhere.
Florida State is now on the verge of losing its top players if Latson does not return as Makayla Timpson and O'Mariah Gordon are graduating. Latson is known to have a close relationship with head coach Brooke Wyckoff even after her former coach Sue Semrau retired in 2022.
The Miami, Florida native is now arguably the best player who has entered the transfer portal so far.