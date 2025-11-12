Nelly Korda's 2-Word Take on Caitlin Clark Golf Scene Speaks Volumes

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark is currently making the rounds at "The Annika" LPGA golf Pro-Am on November 12, which is the second straight year that she's competing in this event.

The event is named after and hosted by golf legend Annika Sorenstam. However, there are plenty of other icons of the sport attending and taking part in the tournament, which essentially makes it impossible for Clark's respectable golfing ability to stand out in any meaningful way. This is especially true because she's playing alongside Nelly Korda, who is currently the No. 2-ranked female golfer in the world, according to the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings.

There's also a strong case to be made that Korda (who has 15 LPGA tour wins and two major championship victories) is the most famous and popular female golfer in the world right now. That being said, even she can't deny that a lot of the buzz surrounding her participation in "The Annika" is because of Clark's presence. This is not a knock on Korda, and instead an acknowledgement that No. 22's stardom and influence transcend her own sport and can attract mainstream interest in a way that few other athletes can.

Nov 13, 2024; Belleair, Florida, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) (left) and Nelly Korda participate in The Annika golf tournament Pro Am at Pelican Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Nelly Korda Gets Honest About Caitlin Clark's Golf Environment

Korda played alongside Clark during last year's "The Annika" event and got to see firsthand how much attention the 23-year-old received by hitting the links.

Some reporters who attended both last year and this year's Pro-Am have noted that the crowd watching Clark is somewhat more subdued than the chaotic scene from 2024. However, Korda still seems to be awestruck by the audience Clark has brought with her, which was conveyed during a mid-round interview that Korda did on Wednesday.

"It's crazy," Korda said of the atmosphere surrounding Clark during the Pro-Am, per an X post from @ericaf455. "I mean, that first tee was something out of a book, almost. But it's so fun. It's cool to see how many people she brings together to another sport, and it's fun to hang out with her. She's super cool.

"We actually saw each other last week, at an outing. And yeah, it's nice to be alongside greats. I mean, even her teammates are super fun. So it has been a blast," she added.

Nelly Korda on the atmosphere with Caitlin Clark there “it’s crazy…I mean that first tee was something out of a book” pic.twitter.com/J3MJXZo9cp — ericaf455 (@ericaf455) November 12, 2025

Korda clearly holds Clark in high regard. It's cool that these two have built a solid friendship with each other, which will hopefully result in plenty more future golf outings that fans can flock to.

