Sophie Cunningham Shares Beer-Filled Heckling Plan as Caitlin Clark's Golf Caddie

Indiana Fever fans have just one more sleep before they get to see superstar guard Caitlin Clark compete again. Unfortunately, this won't be on the basketball court, as they would prefer. Instead, it's because Clark will be partaking in "The Annika" LPGA Pro-Am golf event in Florida on November 12, which is the second straight year she has taken part in the event.

And Clark won't be the only Fever player present, as her two teammates and close friends, Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham, manifested roles as celebrity caddies for The Annika. This should produce at least several viral moments, given how prone these three are (specifically Cunningham) to generating attention and engagement in one way or another.

Cunningham's lack of understanding about how to spell "Fore!", which is a golfer's way of warning any nearby players when they hit an errant shot, tells fans all they need to know about her knowledge of the game. Luckily, she has Clark to correct her, who explained the correct spelling to her after Cunningham wrote, "Four!" on an Instagram post that announced her being a caddie.

Indiana Fever forward Chloe Bibby (55), guard Caitlin Clark (22) and guard Sophie Cunningham (8) cheer during Game 4 of the WNBA semifinals on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Fever defeated the Aces 90-83. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sophie Cunningham Reveals Boozy Plan for Caddying Caitlin Clark's Golf Event

Cunningham's lack of golf knowledge clearly isn't going to keep her from enjoying herself on Wednesday. And she explained her plan to ensure she has fun during a November 11 episode of her Show Me Something podcast.

After confirming that she'll be caddying in Clark's group for the golf Pro-Am event, Cunningham said, "Hopefully they're not too serious, because I'll get kicked out of the group."

When her co-host, West Wilson, said that her job as a caddie is to bring good vibes, Cunningham added, "Yeah, and I also found out that I don't have to carry any [golf] bags. So I'm gonna be carrying a lot of beers."

After the duo spoke about what Cunningham was planning to wear for the event, Wilson said to her, "There's gonna be so many drunk dudes there, yelling at you."

"Well, there will be a drunk female yelling back at them. Me," Cunningham responded while pointing to herself.

It sounds like fans can expect to see Cunningham cradling beers rather than Clark's clubs as they walk around the golf course together.

Anybody who attends the Pro-Am better be careful about what they say, because Cunningham is already as unfiltered as they come. And adding beers to that equation will surely only amplify matters.

