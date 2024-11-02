Sky Hope to Have Coaching Ace Up Sleeve After Losing Out on Stephanie White
Back in October, the Chicago Sky had been rumored among the teams in contention for former Connecticut Sun head coach Stephanie White — which had Sky fans clamoring to bring the 2023 WNBA Coach of the Year to their franchise.
Unfortunately for these fans, it was announced on Friday that White ended up joining the Indiana Fever instead.
Now the Sky must pivot to finding a new head coach for the 2025 season. While they have been linked to former Los Angeles Sparks coach Curt Miller, a November 2 article from Chicago Sun-Times reporter Annie Costabile (who has been spot-on with her reporting about the WNBA's coaching carousel this offseason) revealed an assistant coach the Sky appear to be pursuing for their vacant position.
"[The Golden State Valkyries'] extensive coaching search resulted in the hiring of former Aces assistant Natalie Nakase, whom many believe the Sky should have gone after in 2023," Costabile wrote. "There are other assistant coaches who will be heavily pursued in this hiring cycle, including Katie Smith of the Lynx and Tyler Marsh, another assistant on Becky Hammon’s Aces staff.
"The Sky are targeting Marsh — who has been praised for his player-development skills, specifically his work with three-time MVP A’ja Wilson — after losing out in the sweepstakes for White," she continued.
Chicago being linked to Marsh is intriguing, especially because of what Costabile said about him being a part of A'ja Wilson's development in Las Vegas (which has clearly been effective).
Surely many Sky fans would like to try their luck with a current assistant coach instead of someone like Miller or another former head coach who was recently fired. Time will tell whether the Sky can secure this Ace up their sleeve.