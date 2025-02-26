New Fever Guard Says Caitlin Clark Led Team Is 'Scary' After WNBA Offseason Additions
On February 4, the Indiana Fever announced that they had signed two-time WNBA champion Sydney Colson in free agency.
This move is just one of many that Fever have made this offseason to transform their roster into one that can realistically compete for a WNBA championship as soon as 2025.
Colson took part in a February 21 Q&A interview with Boardroom's Shlomo Sprung. And Fever fans are going to move several of her answers to questions about her new team's roster construction.
Sprung asked Colson, "When you were first with the Aces in 2019, you had Kelsey Plum, A’ja Wilson, and Jackie Young, who were all No. 1 picks, and now you have Aliyah and Caitlin, who were top picks the last two years. Do you see similarities between how the Aces were built with those top Fever picks?"
"It takes time to build when you’re getting players when they’re young. A lot of people want to rush championships, but it’s not something that happens overnight. It’s a long process of figuring things out together. Sometimes you have to lose a lot. You learn through the losses and the wins. You make it to the semifinals, you lose. Sometimes you have to get lucky and that doesn’t take place," Colson responded.
"But it’ll help to have vets that come from winning cultures who understand what it takes to not get too high or too low in this league because you can lose a bunch in a row and then you could hit your stride at the right point and be clicking and win a championship or make a Finals run. We have a nice mixture and we have a nice core group of young players that are hungry to win and are going to put in the work."
Sprung then asked, "Last year the Fever started slow and Caitlin and everyone started figuring things out and they made the playoffs. Now Caitlin will know what she’s doing for a full season and you’ll have vets like yourself in place to make sure you stay on point from the jump."
To which Colson said, "It’ll be a much easier transition. And now they have a year under their belts together, which will be scary.
"I’ll be interested to be up close and personal with Caitlin to see what it’s like day to day."
This new-look Fever roster will surely be scary for opposing WNBA teams to deal with in 2025.