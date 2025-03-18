New Fever Player Cites Entire Roster for 2025 WNBA Season Excitement
Last month, the Indiana Fever announced that they signed former Chicago Sky player Brianna Turner (who is a two-time All-WNBA Defensive First Team honoree) to their roster via free agency.
While this signing flew relatively under the radar compared to some of the other moves the Fever made across the offseason, there's no question that Turner could carve out a solid role for herself in the 2025 season.
Turner was introduced as a member of the Fever on March 18. And when she was asked her thoughts about joining the Fever, Turner made sure to praise every player on the roster.
"You got players like Kelsey Mitchell, [who] was drafted here, has been there this whole entire time and kind of seeing the Indiana Fever built from the ground up," Turner said, per an X post from the Fever's X account. "You've got players like [DeWanna Bonner], who's going to be a future Hall of Famer, who deserves way more flowers than she has gotten... Natasha Howard, one of the most athletic forwards in the league. Aliyah Boston, she's young, but her ceiling is so high.
"Lexie [Hull] has also been here a few years so that's exciting," Turner continued. "Syd Colson... just bringing that mindset to the team has been great. You have Damiris Dantas, who is such a great stretch big that can really change how the defense guards you. Sophie Cunningham, just a high energy player that can also stretch the floor as well. Jaelyn Brown, who went undrafted, but fought her way into the league last year."
She then added, "And of course, you have Caitlin [Clark], and she had such a phenomenal rookie season, so many great accolades. And I think [going] from season one to season two, players can also make a really big jump. so I'm excited to see her growth from year one to year two. And she hasn't reached her ceiling either, so I'm really excited to watch her growth, as well."
For those counting at home, Turner cited every single player on Indiana's roster aside from herself. Props to her for not forgetting anybody.