New Video Sees Caitlin Clark's Blunt Message to Referee Amid Preseason Technical Foul
Earlier in the offseason, Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark said that she was hoping to accrue no more than two technical fouls during the 2025 WNBA regular season. This comes after she picked up six technicals as a rookie, which was one short of earning a one-game suspension by the league.
While preseason technical fouls don't count toward the seven-technical tally that could result in a regular season suspension, the fact that Clark picked up a technical during her team's May 10 WNBA preseason game against the Atlanta Dream doesn't necessarily bode well for her keeping more calm this year.
Chloe Peterson of IndyStar made an X post during Saturday's game that read, "CC just got a technical foul for talking to the ref after a turnover led to an open Bri Jones layup. Looks like she was looking for a foul on the possession that led to her TO."
Since the game wasn't nationally televised, there wasn't a clear video of the moment Clark received the technical, so it was tough to discern what exactly happened from afar. However, an X post from @Karca_F_Baby that's making waves on social media showed a video from courtside where Clark could be seen arguing with the referee moments after the technical was called.
Clark can (presumably) be heard saying, “No one cares! No one cares!” to the referee twice while being ushered away by teammate Sophie Cunningham.
Maybe this is Clark's way of trying to get her penchant for amassing technical fouls out of her system before the 2025 season begins. Regardless, it's hard to imagine she'll only pick up two in a 44-game regular season.