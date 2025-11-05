New Women's Basketball League Project B Is Officially on WNBA Radar

The WNBA CBA negotiations just got even more interesting.

That's because WNBA Player's Association President Nneka Ogwumike has become the first known player to sign with Project B, a new women's basketball league set to launch next Fall.

A bit more clarity on the Project B basketball league that’s starting next November. First official name to sign is Nneka Ogwumike: https://t.co/unC6JiTVuO — Doug Feinberg (@DougFeinberg) November 5, 2025

Ogwumike, a former WNBA MVP, joining the upstart league not only gives it a sense of legitimacy but also adds a new wrinkle to the ongoing talks around a new CBA.

What Is Project B?

Oct 24, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; NBA on Prime analyst Candace Parker during the game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Led by Skype cofounder Geoff Prentice and former Facebook executive Grady Burnett, Project B plans to begin play in Europe and Asia in November of 2026 and play through April of 2027, so it would not directly compete with the WNBA—at least not yet.

However, given Project B has high-profile investors like Candace Parker, Steve Young, Novak Djokovic, and Sloane Stephens, in addition to a much discussed partnership with Sela, an entertainment company owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund; it's a safe bet there are bigger plans afoot.

Project B, which will feature 5-on-5 play, is planning to field six teams of 11. The 66 women who comprise the league are expected to receive higher pay than the WNBA offers and equity, something Ogwumike pointed to as a reason for joining.

“It’s not something that’s usually offered to us, and by us, I mean women athletes,” she told the Associated Press. “So, for there to be an entry level of equity across the board was eye-catching. It’s something that I stand for, obviously.”

In addition to Ogwumike, Project B chief basketball officer Alana Beard (a former WNBA player), says that more top WNBA players have already committed, though no other names have been disclosed.

Why Does Ogwumike's Signing Matter?

Oct 3, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert talks during a presser before the start of game one of the 2025 WNBA Finals between the Phoenix Mercury and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Ogwumike's signing is significant for a few reasons, first being that she is at the head of the negotiating table for the players in talks with the WNBA—with her statement about equity jiving with revenue sharing being a sticking point in the discussions.

It also further legitimizes another earning option, as the existence of Unrivaled has already been a hot-button topic surrounding the back-and-forth between the league and the players, particularly as it pertains to the comments Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier (a co-founder of Unrivaled) made blasting WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

It stands to reason that other high-paying avenues can serve as leverage for the players, while participation in offseason leagues could theoretically become a point of contention from the WNBA side depending on how much salaries are raised.

So, while Project B may not be direct competition for the WNBA at this juncture, Ogwumike signing has officially put the new women's basketball league on the radar.

Recommended Reading: