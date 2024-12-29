NFL MVP Lamar Jackson Calls Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark's WNBA Play 'Inspiring'

I think it’s fair to say Lamar Jackson is making the most of his “Netflix debut” against the Houston Texans tonight.

🏈💜



It was an HONOR to sit down with him for @Essence and chat about his impact on and off the field: https://t.co/jx5Gkgwj9W@Ravens @NFL @Essence pic.twitter.com/xZU1lBRCAR