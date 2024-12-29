Women's Fastbreak On SI

NFL MVP Lamar Jackson Calls Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark's WNBA Play 'Inspiring'

Baltimore Ravens superstar Lamar Jackson gave Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark, and the WNBA its flowers during a recent interview.

Dec 25, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) attempts a pass during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
On September 29, Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese was spotted attending the Baltimore Ravens' NFL home game against the Buffalo Bills and had a wholesome interaction with one of the Ravens' best players.

Reigning NFL MVP and Ravens franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson was elite that day, throwing for 156 yards and 2 touchdowns while adding 54 rushing yards and 1 rushing touchdown in what ended up being a 35-10 win for Baltimore.

Perhaps Reese (who is a Maryland native and appears to be a Ravens fan) was inspired by this fantastic performance from Jackson. Then again, given his comments during an interview with ESSENCE that was released on December 25, it might have been Jackson who was inspired by Reese that day.

When ESSENCE Sports host Sharí Nycole asked Jackson what women's sports he's excited about right now, Jackson said, "Basketball, the WNBA".

He then discussed how he hasn't always been a women's basketball fan but has recently become so. Jackson later added, "Now, on a high level, I'm seeing Angel Reese, I'm seeing Caitlin [Clark], I'm seeing all these girls just go crazy now. It's inspiring. Other girls can grow up and play basketball... they can play basketball, play some sports."

Jackson then reiterated, "Women's sports is going crazy right now, and I'm inspired by it."

It's cool to hear one of football's biggest and most successful superstars giving his flowers to Reese, Clark, and the rest of the WNBA in what has been a banner year for the entire sport of women's basketball.

