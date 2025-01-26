Nike CEO Confirms Caitlin Clark’s Signature Shoe Is in Development
Caitlin Clark signed an 8-year $28 million endorsement deal with Nike in April 2024. Nine months after pen hit paper, Nike CEO Elliott Hill said in an interview with Fortune that Clark's Nike signature shoe and logo design are in the works.
Fans of Clark have been eagerly awaiting updates regarding her signature shoe since the Nike deal was announced and the Indiana Fever superstar went on to take the WNBA by storm. So confirmation that her sneaker is in development will be welcome news.
Hill said in the interview, "We had Caitlin Clark in today... she was in yesterday, working on her signature shoe that will launch. We are working on her logo and her design of her logo."
Unfortunately for Clark's rabid supporters, Hill's update did not come with a release date. Though it it is a good bet whenever the shoe is released it will be a boon to Nike as well as fans.
Which is probably why Clark's deal with Nike was the largest sponsorship contract for a women's basketball player ever. Hill addressed that fact and added how he hopes it continues to open up a new market.
"When we were running just basketball, we never got to the women's opportunity," Hill said. "But by having this small team that is focused on women's basketball, it unlocked, we believe, opportunities for the game of basketball and in product," he continued.
"It becomes an opportunity to grow the overall marketplace by inviting more and more girls into the world of sport. It is an area where we will continue to invest in, and we see tremendous momentum right now," Hill added.
Nike has had success with its women's hoops lines thus far, with New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu's signature shoe having become extremely popular amongst NBA players.
Thus far in Clark's playing career at Iowa and with the Fever she has famously worn Nike Kobe PE's. While those kicks are certainly iconic, the anticipation remains high for her own forthcoming signature shoe.