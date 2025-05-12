Notre Dame Coach Puts Leadership Onus on Hannah Hidalgo After Olivia Miles Transfer
While several elite women's college basketball players entered the NCAA transfer portal after the 2024-25 season ended, few were more impactful than star guard Olivia Miles deciding to transfer from Notre Dame to the TCU Horned Frogs.
This was just one of many transfers that Notre Dame had to deal with, as their roster now looks completely different than what it was when they entered the 2025 NCAA tournament. However, they still have Hannah Hidalgo, who had been Miles' partner in crime in the Fighting Irish's backcourt.
It seems like Hidalgo and Miles aren't seeing eye-to-eye in the wake of this huge transfer. But that didn't keep Notre Dame coach Niele Ivey from making something very clear to Hidalgo after the transfer took place, which was conveyed in a recent episode of ESPN's 'Full Court Press' show.
The show's cameras followed Hidalgo as she entered Ivey's office so the two could have a conversation. As they sat down, Hidalgo spoke over the footage, saying, "We already knew we were going to have a lot of seniors graduating. We knew that. But I didn't really expect that many people to get into the portal."
At one point in their conversation, Ivey said to Hidalgo, "I think the biggest thing next year is the intangible piece, the leadership. Just because you're an upperclassman, now you get a chance to really be that vocal person. How do you feel about that?"
"I'm excited! Because I feel like we have a great foundation with the leaders that we do have," Hidalgo responded, per an X post from @GrandTheftDalgo. "I feel like for me, I think this year I've really grown. I've seen and know how I want to lead. No, 'I'mma say this and do something different.' Building that chemistry off the court and then just being around each other, having that family environment."
It will be fascinating to see how far Hidalgo can take Notre Dame next season.