Olivia Miles, Hannah Hidalgo Animated Exchange at WNBA Game Caught on Camera

Notre Dame star Hannah Hidalgo and Olivia Miles had an interesting exchange during a WNBA game after Miles transferred from Notre Dame to TCU.

Grant Young

Feb 17, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Hannah Hidalgo (3) and guard Olivia Miles (5) pause in the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at the Purcell Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-Imagn Images
One of the biggest stories from the women's college basketball offseason was former Notre Dame star guard Olivia Miles transferring to TCU.

This decision caught fans off guard, and made some wonder whether there was any turmoil between Miles and fellow star Hannah Hidalgo that ultimately prompted Miles to seek another school via the transfer portal.

In an April 13 interview with Sportskeeda, Hidalgo said of Miles' transfer, "You know it was her decision. If that's what she thought the best decision for her was, then that's what is best for her. I don't know what's best for her. Only she knows what's best for her. So whatever she has going on, I wish her all the best. But I'm really focused on what me and my teammates have going on right now."

It's unknown how much Miles and Hidalgo have spoken since Miles made her decision. But a video of them having an animated exchange during the Las Vegas Aces vs. Dallas Wings May 2 WNBA preseason game is turning heads.

X user @katemartinlov3r posted a video of the exchange between these two stars with the caption, "i need to know the TRUTH".

While it's impossible to hear what Hidalgo and Miles are saying to each other, both are extremely engaged in the conversation and point at each other several times.

There's no way to know whether the two were arguing without audio. But regardless, it's still interesting to see them interacting in this way while Miles' leaving Notre Dame is still relatively fresh.

