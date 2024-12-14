Olympian Gabby Thomas Defends Caitlin Clark Amid Time Interview Criticism
Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has received much praise ever since the December 10 Time feature article on her and the ensuing interview she did on December 11 was released, which (among many other things) discussed how she wants to use her privilege to "elevate Black women" in the sport.
While the response to this has been positive among many fans of the sport, there have also been multiple names within the media space who haven't liked what she said.
Among the most known lamenters of Clark's comments was political commentator and former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines.
Gaines wrote on X on December 11, "No one was asking for Caitlin Clark to position herself as a right-wing hero. All she needed to do was remain neutral.
"She’s a phenom who inspires countless young girls to play & achieve, so I still have great admiration for her, but she missed the mark on this one."
This polarizing post has gone extremely viral. And on Friday, it prompted a blunt response from Gabby Thomas, an American sprinter who won three gold medals (individually in the 200m, the 4x100m relay, and the 4x400m relay) at the Paris Olympics.
Thomas wrote a reply to Gaines saying, "Girl are you fr??? You don’t have to share your opinion on everything, just sit this one out".
When a fan commented, "Caitlin Clark shouldn’t need to apologize for being white," Thomas responded by saying, "agreed. 🤝 nor should she apologize for acknowledging the poc who came before her and played a significant role in building the league?"
This isn't the first time we've seen Thomas show Clark support, as she and fellow Olympic legend Simone Biles came to a Fever game back in August and went into the team's locker room afterward to meet Clark and the rest of the Fever players.
Clearly Thomas respects what Clark is up to, both on and off the court.