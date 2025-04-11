Paige Bueckers' 3-Word 'Best Lesson' From UConn Coach Geno Auriemma Speaks Volumes
UConn Huskies women's basketball could not have dreamed up a better end to the five-year coach-player relationship that Paige Bueckers and Geno Auriemma had than what happened on April 6, when the Huskies dominated the South Carolina Gamecocks to win the 2025 NCAA championship.
While Bueckers and Auriemma both have a great time poking fun at each other whenever they can, the emotional embrace that the two had once Bueckers checked out of the game for the last time in her college career spoke 1,000 words when it comes to how these two view each other.
There's no question that Auriemma has imparted a ton of wisdom to Bueckers across these last five years. And during an April 10 interview with NBC's Nightly Kids news show, Bueckers offered a telling response when asked, "What's the best lesson you've learned from Geno?"
"Best lesson I've learned from coach is probably that everything is important," Bueckers responded.
She then added, "The small details, the big details, everything takes part in winning and being successful. So nothing is too small, nothing is too big, everything matters."
Bueckers answering this by saying, "Everything is important," is a great indication of the focus on attention to detail that Auriemma requires to be a UConn Husky, and is surely a large part of why he has won 12 NCAA national championships in his incredible coaching career.
It will be awesome to see how Bueckers takes this and every other lesson Auriemma has given over the past five years and applies it to the WNBA.