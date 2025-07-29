Paige Bueckers Addresses Viral Referee Glasses Rumor Before Wings-Liberty Game

Despite being held out of Sunday’s game against the Aces due to rest, Rookie of the Year frontrunner Paige Bueckers still ended up with a viral moment on social media from the sidelines.

In the fourth quarter, the broadcast picked up Bueckers saying “Do you need my glasses?” to someone off screen. Twitter/X ran with it, with many assuming that Bueckers was offering her glasses to a referee. The tweet quickly gained traction and has since been viewed 2.5 million times.

Before Monday’s game against the Liberty, Bueckers took the opportunity to clear the air on what actually happened. She wasn't talking to an official but to her own teammate Teaira McCowan.

“What’s funny is social media,” said Bueckers. “I actually wasn’t talking to the ref. Teaira [McCowan] got poked in the eye, I know you guys have the clip. She got poked in the eye, so I was offering T [McCowan] my glasses, not the ref. So I just want to make that clear.”

“No fines,” Bueckers joked. “You can run the tape back.”

Dallas fell to the Aces 106-80 without Bueckers in the lineup, dropping to 7-19 on the season which is the second worst mark in the league behind the Connecticut Sun.

She's right back in the Wings starting lineup for Monday’s game against the Liberty after resting Sunday in Las Vegas. Dallas' budding superstar won't have to worry about any fines coming her way after clarifying that viral moment and can focus on leading the Wings through the final months of the season.

