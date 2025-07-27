Wings Coach Explains Paige Bueckers’ Rest Absence Before Aces Game

Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers is not in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Aces. But it’s not because of injury; Bueckers is being held out for rest with Dallas in a particularly intense part of their schedule.

Wings head coach Chris Koclanes explained the decision to rest Bueckers in his pre-game media availability.

“It’s an insane stretch that we’re in right now,” Koclanes said.

The Wings are in the midst of five games in a seven day stretch. Sunday’s game is also the front end of a back-to-back, with Dallas playing again on Monday against the Liberty.

Bueckers missed a game against the Mystics on June 28 with what was first described as a right knee injury. The rookie phenom later revealed that she suffers from patellar tendonitis. That’s an injury that never fully goes away and requires constant management.

With Dallas struggling this year at 7-18, the Wings seem to be prioritizing Bueckers’ long-term health. While it’s been a difficult season for the Wings as a whole, they’ve gotten great play from their franchise centerpiece.

Bueckers is currently the betting favorite to win WNBA Rookie of the Year. She’s averaging 18.1 points, 5.6 assists, and 3.9 rebounds in 20 games played so far this season. In her place, Dijonai Carrington slid back into the starting lineup after playing the last two games off the bench following her return from a rib injury.

Barring any unforeseen setbacks, Bueckers should be back in the lineup for Monday night’s game against the Liberty.

