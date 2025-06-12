Paige Bueckers Admits Need for 'Difficult Conversations' After Wings 1-10 Start

With their 93-80 loss against the Phoenix Mercury on June 12, the Dallas Wings now hold a league-worst 1-10 record and have lost their last six games. This is even more alarming given the incredible 35-point performance that star rookie guard Paige Bueckers produced for the team, which set a new WNBA career-high for her.

Given that Bueckers won an NCAA national championship a little over two months ago, this constant losing is surely foreign to her. And Bueckers got honest about where her team currently stands when speaking with the media after Wednesday's game.

"It's challenging, but very rewarding, in a sense of you just being super process-oriented and not result-oriented," Bueckers said when asked about how she is learning to be a leader on the Wings, per a YouTube video from Grant Afseth.

"How we want to have a set of standards, build a culture, and have a way we do things and stick to that regardless of wins or losses. And trying to build what that looks like for this year. And then the results will follow and will come as we continue to stay disciplined in who we are every single day," Bueckers continued.

"Just trying to lead by example, lead with my voice, and just have difficult conversations. Get to know these people on and off the court and continue to build that chemistry. Just like anything in life, it's a journey, it's a process that you just love to embrace," she concluded.

Paige's mention of the need for "difficult conversations" is interesting, despite her not being specific about what these conversations need to be or who they should be directed toward.

