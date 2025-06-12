Paige Bueckers Admits 'Winded' Feeling After 35-Point Performance in Wings Loss
Prior to the Dallas Wings' June 11 game against the Phoenix Mercury, star rookie guard Paige Bueckers had missed four consecutive contests; three because she was in concussion protocol and another because she was dealing with an illness.
Ahead of this Wednesday showdown against Phoenix, Bueckers said of the time she had away from the court, "Yeah, I mean there's no better medicine than rest... Just to give your body a little bit of a break, I know the turnaround was fast from the college season to here.
"So to be able to get a little bit of down time, I think it did wonders for my body," she added.
And Bueckers played like a well-rested superstar against the Mercury, as she finished the game with a WNBA career-high 35 points in 13 of 19 shooting from the field to go along with 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Yet, her team still took a 93-80 loss, making their record 1-10.
According to an X post from ESPN's Alexa Philippou, "Bueckers shot 68% from the field, the best FG% in a 35-point game by a WNBA rookie since Breanna Stewart scored 38 on 75% shooting in 2016".
The 23-year-old also played 37 minutes in the contest. And when speaking with the media after the game, she conveyed that she's feeling rather tired after this career-high outing.
"Paige Bueckers admitted she felt a little 'winded' tonight even while scoring 35 points," Fansided's Joey Mistretta wrote in an X post.
She later added, “I feel good, feels good to be healthy for the most part," per Mistretta.
It's hard to imagine how the Wings would have fared if Bueckers wasn't on the court for them on Wednesday.