Paige Bueckers Details 'No Better Medicine' Benefit of Dallas Wings Break
On May 30, the Dallas Wings announced that their star rookie guard Paige Bueckers was going to miss at least the team's next two games because she had been placed in concussion protocol.
There's always a worry when a player has to go into concussion protocol, given the serious nature of any head injury. And Bueckers ultimately ended up missing three games because of being in this protocol, all of which the Wings lost.
Bueckers was cleared from concussion protocol before the Wings' June 8 game against the Minnesota Lynx but wasn't active because she was dealing with an illness. Therefore, the No. 1 pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft has actually missed the past four Wings contests. But the good news is that Bueckers is back to feeling healthy and appears all set to play in Dallas' June 11 game against the Phoenix Mercury.
The 23-year-old spoke with the media after her team's June 10 practice and got honest about how missing these past four games has affected her.
"Yeah, I mean there's no better medicine than rest," Buecker said of her absence, per an X post from Joey Mistretta. "So getting sick wasn't ideal. But just to give your body a little bit of a break, I know the turnaround was fast from the college season to here. And like you said, I never want to miss games, but you try to look at the positives of everything that happened to you.
"So to be able to get a little bit of down time, I think it did wonders for my body," she concluded.
It sounds like Wings fans can expect the best version of Bueckers on the court Wednesday.