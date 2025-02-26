Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark Share Mutual Interest in This Off-Court Game
During a February 23 interview that was posted on Nike's basketball Instagram account, Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark offered a compelling response to the question, "What's something you're into that people wouldn't expect?"
"Fortnite," Clark responded. "I used to play video games a good amount in college with my friends, especially over Christmas Break when you just have basketball and you're the only people on campus. We'd go to practice, we'd go eat, and then we just game all day.
"But that's kind of stopped ever since I moved out of Iowa City and moved into Indianapolis. I haven't been playing the game as much, but I'm getting back on the grind," she added.
Non-video gamers may not know that Fortnite is a battle royale-style game that has taken the gaming world by storm since the COVID-19 pandemic. 100 players drop onto a cartoonish map and partake in a Hunger Games-esque battle (usually with guns) until only one player remains.
Clark isn't the only women's basketball icon with an affinity for Fortnite, as UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers alluded to her love for the game during a February 25 interview with GQ.
"Me and my teammates have a pretty huge addiction to Fortnite, and we have been playing it pretty heavily this past year," Bueckers said in GQ's '10 Things UConn’s Paige Bueckers Can’t Live Without' YouTube video when discussing why she carries a portable PlayStation around with her.
"We never got to play it on the road, but then I got this and now everybody wants to use it. I use it on the road, get a good connection to Wifi, and can play a good game of Fortnite."
Perhaps the basketball court isn't the only place Clark and Bueckers will be competing in 2025.