Paige Bueckers and Kaitlyn Chen's Wholesome WNBA Reunion Has UConn Fans Fawning

When news broke that former UConn Huskies standout guard Kaitlyn Chen had re-signed with the Golden State Valkyries (after she was cut by them before the regular season started) on June 15, Huskies fans were quick to point out that her first WNBA game would be against the Dallas Wings.

Of course, this meant that Chen would be making her debut against Wings rookie superstar Paige Bueckers. And given that they play the same position in the WNBA, these two could be matching up against each other if Chen gets some playing time on Tuesday.

But UConn fans don't care about how Chen and Bueckers match up on the court, and are instead just excited to see these two reunite in the WNBA. And ahead of their game, the WNBA's X account posted a video of Chen coming up to Bueckers and them sharing a wholesome embrace with the caption, "The @UConnWBB bond runs deep 🥹💙



"Former teammates and 2025 NCAA National Champions Kaitlyn Chen and Paige Bueckers reunite ahead of Chen’s WNBA debut!"

GSV-DAL at 8pm/ET on League Pass pic.twitter.com/BLcF9ejAki — WNBA (@WNBA) June 17, 2025

This video of Bueckers and Chen meeting and hugging quickly circulated among Huskies fans, who are fawning over this heartfelt moment between the two 2025 NCAA champions.

"Oh this just made me so happy 🥹🥹❤️," one fan wrote in a reply.

Another added, "here it is 🥹🥹🥹🥹".

"Mannnnn 🥹

Can’t believe we’re getting this," a third wrote.

Huskies legendary head coach Geno Auriemma will be present for Tuesday's game, which means he'll hopefully get to see his two former players face off against each other.

