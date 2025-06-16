UConn Fans Foresee Paige Bueckers, Kaitlyn Chen WNBA Reunion Amid Valkyries Signing

One of the most wholesome moments of the 2025 WNBA Draft was when former UConn Huskies standout guard Kaitlyn Chen was selected by the Golden State Valkyries with the No. 30 overall pick.

While Chen (who spent her final NCAA season at UConn after transferring from Princeton) seemed to be impressing the Valkyries during the team's training camp, she was ultimately released by the team just a few days before the 2025 regular season started.

However, news broke on June 15 that the Valkyries had re-signed Chen. This was announced with an X post by the team that wrote, "Roster Update: The Golden State Valkyries have signed guard Kaitlyn Chen.



"Chen will join the team immediately and be available against Dallas on Tuesday."

Not only is this awesome news for Chen, but fans took notice of the fact that her first game available will be against the Dallas Wings — which is the home of Chen's UConn teammate, Paige Bueckers. This means a reunion between these two 2025 NCAA national champions will be in store, which social media is very excited about.

"Kaitlyn Chen and Paige Bueckers reunion on Tuesday, let’s go!!!" one X user wrote.

Kaitlyn Chen and Paige Bueckers reunion on Tuesday, let’s go!!! https://t.co/U8D0lprD1I — #firegeno (@firegeno) June 15, 2025

Another fan wrote, "Chen vs Paige, going to be so fun to watch".

Chen vs Paige, going to be so fun to watch — Star Stuff (@BernieBroStar) June 16, 2025

"LFG Kaitlyn!!! And we get our K&P reunion 🏆🥺🥰💜💙," added a third.

LFG Kaitlyn!!! And we get our K&P reunion 🏆🥺🥰💜💙 — Miriam (@rahelly8) June 15, 2025

It would be awesome to see Chen and Bueckers getting to guard each other at some point during Tuesday's game. Regardless, there's sure to be some wholesome content when these two first see each other on the court Tuesday.

