Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese Embrace During Sky-Wings Game Speaks Volumes
The May 29 contest between the Chicago Sky and Dallas Wings (which the Sky won 97-92) wasn't necessarily compelling because these two teams have performed well on the court this season. Heading into the game, the teams had a combined 1-8 record (0-4 for the Sky and 1-4 for the Wings) in 2025.
However, there was still intrigue for this game because it marked the first time that Sky star Angel Reese and Wings icon Paige Bueckers ever competed against each other in a game, even dating back to their college days.
Of course, Reese is notorious for her rivalry with Caitlin Clark. And while Clark and Bueckers are two different people, there was still intrigue to see what sort of relationship Reese and Bueckers might have, and how it would manifest on the court.
And this was shown at one moment in Thursday's game, when Bueckers pointed at Reese after complaining to a referee about something. After doing so, Bueckers seemed to smirk Reese's way (who could be seen smiling and looking back at Bueckers when she was speaking with the referee), and the two shared what looked to be a warm-hearted embrace in a brief pause in the action.
X user @e__gsa posted a video of this moment with the caption, "wait it’s paige pointing at angel before 😭😭".
It seems that it's all love between Bueckers and Reese at this point. These two will soon be facing off again, as the Wings and Sky are slated for a rematch on May 31.