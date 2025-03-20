Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd Give UConn Teammates Sonic Surprise Before NCAA Tournament
UConn Huskies superstar duo Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers have been making a lot of noise on the basketball court, especially as they look to bring the UConn women's program its first NCAA National Championship since 2016.
And this noise has clearly caught the attention of Bose, the prominent American manufacturing company that sells high-end audio equipment such as headphones.
Bose has partnered with Fudd and Bueckers ahead of this year's NCAA Tournament, which has already produced some hilarious and iconic content. One great example of this was a UConn-themed game of 'HORSE' that Fudd and Bueckers played earlier this month that was done in collaboration with Bose. Fudd ended up blanking Bueckers in a clean sweep in the hoops shooting game.
These two kept the Bose-related content coming a few days ago with a hilarious video of Fudd shooting jumpers with the company's sleek BoseQuietComfort Ultra Headphones on, which made it impossible for her to hear Bueckers beckoning for the ball a few feet away.
But the most heartwarming piece of content to stem from this Bose partnership arrived on March 19. Through a video on Instagram, Bueckers and Fudd entered UConn's locker room and placed a brand new pair of new UConn Huskies custom QuietComfort Ultra Headphones in front of each player's locker, in what was a surprise gift before the NCAA Tournament began.
The video also showcased some of the UConn custom details on the headphones.
With the UConn Huskies now being able to drown out any negativity, one has got to imagine they're feeling good about their chances for a national championship.