Azzi Fudd Sweeps Paige Bueckers in UConn Themed Horse Game
The UConn Huskies women's basketball team boasts two of the country's most talented players in upperclassman guards Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd.
Despite these two stars having injury-plagued college careers, Bueckers is projected to be the No. 1 pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft while Fudd will likely be a first rounder if she decides to declare after the Huskies' 2024-25 season ends.
In addition to being teammates, Bueckers and Fudd are extremely close friends and speak very highly of one another both on and off the court. There's a clear element of (lighthearted) competition between these two, which was shown in a hilarious video of them playing 'HUSKY', a UConn-themed version of the iconic 'HORSE' basketball game that was done in collaboration with BOSE headphones and posted on UConn's Instagram account of March 7.
The video shows Bueckers and Fudd shooting various shots around UConn's practice court. It became clear very early on that Fudd was feeling herself and draining a lot of difficult baskets. Bueckers, on the other hand, was struggling to keep up with her friend and teammate.
Fudd kept stacking wins to the point where Bueckers had 'HUSK', which meant she was one missed shot away from getting swept. After the two bickered about whether Bueckers would get two chances on that fateful final shot, their verdict didn't matter because Bueckers missed both shots anyway, cementing Fudd's sweep over her.
While Bueckers is the ultimate competitor, she doesn't seem to take this defeat to Fudd too harshly. We imagine she'll produce a better performance during her team's Big East Tournament game on March 8.