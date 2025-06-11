Paige Bueckers Beckons for Swimming Wings Teammate to Sleep Before Mercury Game
After missing the Dallas Wings' past four games, rookie star Paige Bueckers is all cleared to return to her team's June 11 road game against the Phoenix Mercury.
When speaking about her recent absence from the court (which was owed to her being in concussion protocol and then dealing with an illness), Bueckers said, "I mean, there's no better medicine than rest."
It seems like this is a message Bueckers is trying to pass on to her Wings teammates, as shown by a June 10 Instagram live post from Dallas guard DiJonai Carrington.
Carrington was on live Tuesday night, hanging out in a pool that was presumably where the Wings were staying in Phoenix before facing off against the Mercury. At one point in her live stream, Bueckers could be seen in the comments writing, "Go to yalls room we got a game tmr . NEED SLEEP!"
The screenshot of this comment has been making waves on social media. And while Bueckers is probably just fooling around (given that she has a great relationship with Carrington), there's probably some truth behind her beckon, as well.
The Wings are going to need all the help they can get of they're to beat the Mercury on Wednesday, who have started the 2025 WNBA regular season with a 6-4 record (and are 5-2 at home) despite dealing with a considerable amount of roster turnover and injuries to this point in the year.
Regardless, it seems that Bueckers will be well rested and ready to go when she takes the court.