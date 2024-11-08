Paige Bueckers' Best Bucket in UConn's Dominating Season Opener Didn't Count
The UConn Huskies women's basketball team is finally back in action on Thursday, as they've opened their 2024-25 campaign at home against Boston University.
While the game has contained a good deal of action, it is anything but competitive. The Huskies were winning by an absurd score of 60-13 at halftime and held a 50-point lead after three quarters.
Per usual, UConn was led on the court by superstar Paige Bueckers, who didn't take long to show why she's a favorite to win National Player of the Year this season.
By halftime, Bueckers already had 11 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists, and looked like the best player on the court by far.
She has also produced multiple highlight-reel-worthy plays in the dominant game, with one of them being a huge block that she had in the first quarter.
However, the best highlight that Bueckers procured in the game won't even count.
At one point in the second quarter, Bueckers was dribbling the ball along the baseline when the referees blew the play dead. Rather than give the ball away, Bueckers decided to dribble under the basket before launching an underhanded throw high in the air.
The ball disappeared out of the camera's field of vision for a moment before coming back down — right through the net.
While this trick shot probably meant nothing to Bueckers as it didn't count toward the game, it serves as a great representation of how locked in she has looked throughout the game.
What's for sure is that her Huskies team is looking fearsome to start this season.