Paige Bueckers Blesses UConn Teammates With Nike Buckets Amid Historic Shoe Release

Key details of Paige Bueckers Nike G.T. Hustle PE:



- Baby blue and lavender purple colorway draws attention to the Radial Knit upper.

- The area codes for UCONN and Paige’s hometown in Minnesota intersect on the left tongue while an embroidered bucket adorns the right tongue

-… https://t.co/yNxnKq7OSf pic.twitter.com/VS9CQ74j8k