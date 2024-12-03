Paige Bueckers Blesses UConn Teammates With Nike Buckets Amid Historic Shoe Release
UConn Huskies superstar Paige Bueckers seems destined to break a lot of records and make much history by the time her basketball career comes to a close.
And this history began on Monday, when it was announced that Bueckers' first Nike PE shoe is getting released later this week. This makes Bueckers the first NIL athlete to get her own Nike PE release, according to Complex Sneakers.
The Nike Kicks X account revealed some details behind Bueckers' Nike G.T. Hustle PE on Monday:
"- Baby blue and lavender purple colorway draws attention to the Radial Knit upper.
"- The area codes for UCONN and Paige’s hometown in Minnesota intersect on the left tongue while an embroidered bucket adorns the right tongue
"- “Bueckers” is replaced with 'buckets' on the right heel.
"- Her father’s personal message, 'Be You, Be Great,' is featured on the left heel."
We can expect Bueckers to be wearing these sweet shoes during UConn's game against Holy Cross on Tuesday.
But Bueckers clearly didn't want to wear her new kicks alone, as a video from the UConn women's basketball's X account showed her gifting her teammates a pair of the new shoes, along with some other Nike and Bueckers-related merchandise.
Perhaps the coolest part of this video is that the shoes and merchandise came in purple and black buckets, which is very fitting for a player nicknamed "Paige Buckets".
UConn also posted a photo showing the buckets in more depth, along with what was included inside.
We can expect to see a lot of baby blue, purple, and white Nike shoes on the court Tuesday night.