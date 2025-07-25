Paige Bueckers Cites Frugal Reason for Future Sponsorship Desires

Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers immediately became one of the WNBA's biggest stars once Dallas selected her with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

This is owed to the massive fan base she has amassed, starting when she became a viral standout back in high school, which only continued to build during her five seasons with the UConn Huskies.

This stardom has surely created lucrative business sponsorships, partnerships, and other opportunities for the 23-year-old. Bueckers was able to benefit from the NCAA's NIL guidelines while in college, and she has therefore most likely earned more than the vast majority of her WNBA peers, despite only having been playing professionally for a few months.

Jul 19, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Collier guard Paige Bueckers (5) looks on before the 2025 WNBA All Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Paige Bueckers Gets Clear About Future Partnerships She'd Like to Secure

That being said, Bueckers still clearly wants to be wise with her money. This was shown by a recent comment she made when speaking with the media after a July 24 practice.

When asked about potential sponsorships she'd like to secure in the future, Bueckers said, "Uh, I don't know. I guess one in the future, I’d like to have a car dealership, or a partnership, so I don’t have to pay for a car," per an X post from Landon Buford.

She then added with a smile, "I would love to have a real estate partnership, so I don’t have to pay for a house. It's just like, in every single deal, try to get the most out of it. So you don't have to pay for it."

Paige Bueckers on potential future sponsorship partnerships:



"Idk, I guess one in the future, I’d like to have a car dealership partnership, so I don’t have to pay for a car," says @paigebueckers1.



"I’d also love to have a real estate partnership so I wouldn’t have to pay for a… pic.twitter.com/3EiDHH0Cgi — Landon Buford (@LandonBuford) July 25, 2025

Props to Bueckers for being honest about the reason why she'd like these types of deals. Despite the money she has already made, nobody can blame her for desiring well-deserved discounts on cars and houses.

Recommended Reading: