Paige Bueckers Defends Back to School Playlist From UConn Studies Scrutiny
UConn Huskies star guard Paige Bueckers seemed to be everywhere this summer.
She popped up at various sporting events such as Wimbledon and a New York Liberty game, plus appeared at New York Fashion Week, the ESPY's in Los Angeles, the WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix, and said she made trips back home to Minnesota and to the Carolinas to see family.
In fact, it appeared that Bueckers was everywhere but UConn. This is fair, given that mandatory team practices hadn't started yet. But as the summer wound down, even the UConn Basketball's social media account had to urge Bueckers — who graduated with her bachelor’s degree in Human Development & Family Sciences earlier this year — to return to her graduate school classes.
Bueckers begrudgingly obliged. But there's no question that, contrary to what her excellent GPA would suggest, ball is still life for the 22-year-old.
This was proven once again with a hilarious interaction Bueckers had on social media on Friday night. An X post from user @syr1htwt went viral that included a screenshot of one of Bueckers' music playlists that was titled 'Back to School'.
The post's caption wrote, "Paige you are NOTTT studying when listening to this playlist LMFAO 😭 you spend the entire time jamming 😭 @paigebueckers1".
The playlist contains various rap songs that would probably be difficult to have as background noise when attempting to memorize material for a test.
This post prompted a reply from Bueckers that wrote, "Not back to school 📚 but back to school 🏀".
Fair enough.
What's for sure is that Bueckers is no stranger to schooling opponents on the basketball court.