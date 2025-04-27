Women's Fastbreak On SI

Paige Bueckers, DiJonai Carrington Trade Roasts Before Wings WNBA Training Camp

New Dallas Wings players Paige Bueckers and DiJonai Carrington are building chemistry in a hilarious way.

Grant Young

Apr 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Paige Bueckers is interviewed by ESPN after being selected with the number one overall pick to the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Apr 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Paige Bueckers is interviewed by ESPN after being selected with the number one overall pick to the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Dallas Wings turned the page on a new chapter for their franchise when selecting former UConn Huskies superstar Paige Bueckers with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft earlier this month.

Not only is Bueckers going to make a major impact on the court for Dallas, but her stardom is going to move the needle for the franchise in a massive way, perhaps similar (albeit not equal) to the attention that drafting Caitlin Clark brought to the Indiana Fever one season ago.

Given the stakes of drafting Bueckers, it's easy to forget the other roster changes that Dallas experienced earlier this offseason; the most notable of which is losing standout wings Natasha Howard and Satou Sabally while bringing former Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith and former Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington to the team.

Carrington is best known for being an elite defender. However, that doesn't seem to faze Bueckers, which she conveyed in an April 27 X post before the Wings' training camp commences.

The Dallas Wings' X account made a post that read, "Letting our players be Admin...bare with us... 🙂". In other words, the following posts were coming straight from the players' fingers.

One of these subsequent posts wrote, "DiJonai cant guard me -Paige Bueckers".

The next post came from Carrington, who said, " #GetPaigeSomeSunlight -DiJonai Carrington".

This is a reference to some fans saying Bueckers looked pale during her first official team photos with the Wings.

Of course, these mutual roasts are lighthearted and convey that chemistry is already brewing between the Wings' best players before the 2025 season kicks off.

