Paige Bueckers, DiJonai Carrington Trade Roasts Before Wings WNBA Training Camp
The Dallas Wings turned the page on a new chapter for their franchise when selecting former UConn Huskies superstar Paige Bueckers with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft earlier this month.
Not only is Bueckers going to make a major impact on the court for Dallas, but her stardom is going to move the needle for the franchise in a massive way, perhaps similar (albeit not equal) to the attention that drafting Caitlin Clark brought to the Indiana Fever one season ago.
Given the stakes of drafting Bueckers, it's easy to forget the other roster changes that Dallas experienced earlier this offseason; the most notable of which is losing standout wings Natasha Howard and Satou Sabally while bringing former Indiana Fever forward NaLyssa Smith and former Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington to the team.
Carrington is best known for being an elite defender. However, that doesn't seem to faze Bueckers, which she conveyed in an April 27 X post before the Wings' training camp commences.
The Dallas Wings' X account made a post that read, "Letting our players be Admin...bare with us... 🙂". In other words, the following posts were coming straight from the players' fingers.
One of these subsequent posts wrote, "DiJonai cant guard me -Paige Bueckers".
The next post came from Carrington, who said, " #GetPaigeSomeSunlight -DiJonai Carrington".
This is a reference to some fans saying Bueckers looked pale during her first official team photos with the Wings.
Of course, these mutual roasts are lighthearted and convey that chemistry is already brewing between the Wings' best players before the 2025 season kicks off.