Wings Fans Praise Paige Bueckers 'Cowgirl Era' Attire After Dallas Debut

The Dallas Wings fitted Paige Bueckers out with perfect apparel for her new WNBA franchise.

Grant Young

Apr 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Paige Bueckers is interviewed by ESPN after being selected with the number one overall pick to the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
On April 23, Dallas Wings superstar and No. 1 overall pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft Paige Bueckers had her introductory press conference with her new team after spending the past five seasons with playing for Geno Auriemma with the UConn Huskies.

There was a lot of excitement about Bueckers finally appearing with her new team, as this marks a distinct shift for a franchise that has struggled to maintain a foothold in terms of fandom and relevance in the WNBA. Adding a generational talent and global superstar like Bueckers will likely have a similar (albeit lesser) impact as the Indiana Fever experienced after drafting Caitlin Clark in 2024.

One fascinating aspect about Dallas drafting Bueckers is that she has only ever lived in Minnesota and Connecticut to this point. Texas marks a major cultural shift from those two regions, which is sure to require an adjustment period for Paige.

Although the Wings got Bueckers off to a good start during her first Wings photoshoot, as they presented her with some iconic Texas apparel: cowboy boots and a cowboy hat.

The Wings' social media team posted a video of them giving Bueckers this gear on April 24 with the caption, "Cowgirl era unlocked 🔓".

And fans are loving this new look for Dallas' new franchise player.

"we need more pics of paige in a cowboy hat !! good profile pic for twitter," one fan wrote.

Another added, "i like this era".

"She's gonna be okay in Dallas. Go wings !!" added a third.

Social media posts like these will work wonders in getting Bueckers' fanbase to quickly become Wings fans as well.

