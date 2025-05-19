Paige Bueckers Explains Eye-Catching Personal Appearance Change Before Wings Game
During an April 10 interview with NBC's Nightly Kids news show, Dallas Wings superstar Paige Bueckers was asked by(kid) correspondent Joaquin, "Most of [your] fans are young girls with hair the same way as yours, the iconic double braid. Do you think you're going to keep the same hairstyle or change it in the WNBA?"
"I think it's time for a switch up," Bueckers responded. "The braids, they had a good run, and so I might switch it up now."
As Joaquin alluded to, Bueckers became iconic for sporting a double-braided look during her college career with the UConn Huskies.
This is why it was shocking for fans to hear her say that she was considering a switch-up once she got to the professional game. And Bueckers has, in fact, committed to changing her hair, as she has worn a slicked-back ponytail for all of the Wings' games to this point.
And ahead of Dallas' May 19 game against the Seattle Storm, Bueckers detailed what went into this decision.
"I don't know how to do much else with my hair," Bueckers said when asked why she's going with a slick-back, per an X post from the WNBA. "Had to give my scalp a break from the braids, so it was either like slick-back pony, slick-back bun.
"I don't think I'm committing to either, so I'm leaving the door open to both options," Bueckers continued.
Bueckers also added that she asked WNBA legend Sue Bird (whom she also shouted out for sporting a slick-back) what sort of product she uses, but that Bird might have been "gatekeeping" because she didn't give Bueckers a specific product to use.
Perhaps a Paige Bueckers bun will make its professional debut during a Wings game in the coming weeks.