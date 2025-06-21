Paige Bueckers Explains First WNBA Career Technical Foul After Wings Win

Dallas Wings star rookie Paige Bueckers has made a smooth transition into the WNBA, but Friday night’s game against the Connecticut Sun gave her a true 'welcome to the league' moment—her first career technical foul.

Paige gets a tech for clapping at ref lmao pic.twitter.com/AmkZXopXZV — Shabazz 💫 (@ShowCaseShabazz) June 21, 2025

Bueckers appeared genuinely surprised to receive the tech and tried to plead her case—but to no avail. She was facing the referee at the time and the official seemed to interpret the gesture as unsportsmanlike, possibly directed at him, and the call stood.

“I clapped twice and said ‘and-one,’” Bueckers explained postgame with a shrug and a smile. “He said I clapped in his face. That’s all.”

Paige Bueckers on her first tech in the WNBA:



“I clapped twice and said and-one. He said I clapped in his face. (Smiled) That’s all.”#WNBA | @WingsBulletin — Landon Thomas (@sixfivelando) June 21, 2025

The officiating this season in the WNBA has been a hot topic, and brought up in multiple post game interviews. But in Bueckers’ post game comments, there were no heated protests––though her grin seemingly sent a sly message that she wasn’t in agreement with the call. However, she did not use the moment to throw shade or stir controversy.

Many of Bueckers' fans disagreed with the call, calling it “soft” as it seemed to be a harmless moment of celebration, while some are siding with the ref here feeling that Bueckers showed him up and should have just made the shot and moved along.

Love Paige, but I’m w/the ref on this…you got to earn your keeps b4 you start showing up authority…I feel like respect is out of touch in this era of sports…make your shots and go play defense 🤷🏽‍♂️Love Paige though. — Kenny Dupree (@kendup1) June 21, 2025

Despite the blip, Dallas was able to notch their third victory of the season, now holding a 3-11 record. Bueckers came away as the top scoring player for the Wings with 21 points, while adding 7 assists, continuing her stellar rookie campaign.

Bueckers didn’t seem to let the moment during the game rattle her. She handled it with the kind of poise and subtle humor that’s quickly becoming her trademark. In a league full of pressure, emotions can run high. And while it may have been her first tech, it already looks like Bueckers is carrying herself like a vet.

