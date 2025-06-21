Women's Fastbreak On SI

Paige Bueckers Explains First WNBA Career Technical Foul After Wings Win

Dallas Wings star rookie Paige Bueckers gave a succinct explanation after receiving the first technical foul of her WNBA career in a win over the Connecticut Sun.
Rosalina Lee|
Jun 20, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts after a play against the Connecticut Sun in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Jun 20, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts after a play against the Connecticut Sun in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Dallas Wings star rookie Paige Bueckers has made a smooth transition into the WNBA, but Friday night’s game against the Connecticut Sun gave her a true 'welcome to the league' moment—her first career technical foul.

Bueckers appeared genuinely surprised to receive the tech and tried to plead her case—but to no avail. She was facing the referee at the time and the official seemed to interpret the gesture as unsportsmanlike, possibly directed at him, and the call stood.

“I clapped twice and said ‘and-one,’” Bueckers explained postgame with a shrug and a smile. “He said I clapped in his face. That’s all.”

The officiating this season in the WNBA has been a hot topic, and brought up in multiple post game interviews. But in Bueckers’ post game comments, there were no heated protests––though her grin seemingly sent a sly message that she wasn’t in agreement with the call. However, she did not use the moment to throw shade or stir controversy.

Many of Bueckers' fans disagreed with the call, calling it “soft” as it seemed to be a harmless moment of celebration, while some are siding with the ref here feeling that Bueckers showed him up and should have just made the shot and moved along.

Despite the blip, Dallas was able to notch their third victory of the season, now holding a 3-11 record. Bueckers came away as the top scoring player for the Wings with 21 points, while adding 7 assists, continuing her stellar rookie campaign.

Bueckers didn’t seem to let the moment during the game rattle her. She handled it with the kind of poise and subtle humor that’s quickly becoming her trademark. In a league full of pressure, emotions can run high. And while it may have been her first tech, it already looks like Bueckers is carrying herself like a vet.

Recommended Reading:

Published
Rosalina Lee
ROSALINA LEE

Rosalina Lee is one of the premiere content creators in the women’s basketball space. She has written for such companies as Red Bull Sports and has teamed up with notable brands such as Madison Square Garden, going behind the scenes with the New York Knicks and Rangers. She is currently offering analysis and fresh takes into the world of women’s basketball on her YouTube channel, and now with Indiana Fever On SI and Women's Fastbreak On SI, keeping fans in the loop with all the latest action!

Share on XFollow YoitsRosie
Home/News