Rebecca Lobo Pleads for WNBA Referee Change Amid Caitlin Clark Physicality Discourse

Given all of the unnecessarily physical play that occurred during the Indiana Fever's June 17 game against the Connecticut Sun — much of which centered around Fever guard Caitlin Clark, who is inarguably the WNBA's biggest star — there has been a lot of discourse among the women's basketball community about how much physicality is too much.

Some fans are even calling for the WNBA league office to step in and find a way to better protect Clark, given how important she is for the league attracting and maintaining attention. But while these opinions are polarizing, one thing is for sure: Just about everybody agrees that the league referees need to be better.

This is the sentiment that iconic ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo conveyed during a June 19 appearance on SportsCenter.

"I think Caitlin Clark is a really hard player to officiate... for a couple of reasons. Caitlin Clark regularly gets picked up in the full court. She also gets blitzed more over the course of her career than any player in WNBA history," Lobo said, per an X post from her account. "She also creates some contact herself on the offensive end of the floor. She is very difficult to officiate because of all the contact that's happening around her, all of the time.

"That being said, I was in contact with a number of WNBA coaches yesterday about this topic of the officiating of the WNBA. And all of them said it needs to get better," Lobo added. "Specifically, the consistency. Not only from one game to the next, but the consistency within a game."

"Everybody would like to see a tighter whistle and a little bit more freedom of movement," she concluded.

Joined Sportscenter today to talk women’s hoops, including the state of officiating in the @WNBA. pic.twitter.com/HAahPf0hPB — Rebecca Lobo (@RebeccaLobo) June 19, 2025

Lobo is speaking for the masses with this sentiment.

Recommended Reading: