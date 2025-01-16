Paige Bueckers Explains Why She Shares UConn Ball Handling Responsibilities
One of the most common discussion points among UConn Huskies women's basketball fans this season has been how Paige Bueckers is used on offense.
During UConn's injury-plagued 2023-24 season, Bueckers was tasked with having the ball in her hands for the majority of the Huskies' possessions. While this was usually effective because Bueckers is an elite talent, the unrelenting usage also seemed to fatigue her as the season progressed and UConn faced better defenses.
This season is different. Not only are the Huskies (relatively) healthy but Princeton grad transfer Kaitlyn Chen is a traditional, pass-first point guard who allows Bueckers to play off the ball much more when the two are on the court together.
Having the ball in her hands less negatively affects Bueckers' offensive output, in terms of volume and points per game. But this doesn't seem to bother the superstar, as she alluded to when speaking when the media after UConn's 71-45 win over St. John's on January 15.
"Yeah, I think we have a lot of people who can handle the ball and make plays on our team," Bueckers said when asked how she feels about not always being the primary ball handler, per The UConn Daily YouTube account.
"I think we share that responsibility really well, knowing that no one person is going to dominate the ball, and we all want to share it, we all want to touch it, we all want to move sides of the court and continue to get ball movement that way," Bueckers continued.
"So it's definitely easier for the team when you have plenty of people who can handle the rock like that."
Bueckers is clearly more concerned about her team's offensive success than her individual scoring statistics.