Paige Bueckers Flexes UConn NCAA Championship Trophy On The Tonight Show

Paige Bueckers has been busy in the Big Apple since winning a national championship with UConn.

Rosalina Lee

Apr 6, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts during the first half against the South Carolina Gamecocks of the national championship of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Apr 6, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts during the first half against the South Carolina Gamecocks of the national championship of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

UConn Huskies star Paige Bueckers is fresh off a dominant championship win over the South Carolina Gamecocks and is now making the rounds on her victory media tour. She kicked it off making a stop in the Big Apple with an appearance on the Today show and wrapped up the night in style on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Fans were hyped when news broke that the newly crowned UConn champion would making the rounds on the late-night staple.

Bueckers makes a grand entrance from behind the curtain to big cheers from the crowd, actually interrupting Fallon’s classic monologue set. She then takes a lap through the audience to flex her new NCAA championship trophy. But Bueckers did not take part in a traditional interview.

The brief cameo left many from Bueckers’ loyal fanbase vying for more, hoping for a possibility at seeing the UConn champ playfully roast The Tonight Show host in a sit-down discussion. Some wasted no time to take to social media to let their feelings be known.

"Wait... no interview for paige in jimmy fallon? That's it?." wrote one X user.

While another chimed in, "did they just have paige come on jimmy fallon’s set to show and tell the trophy???"

Bueckers is projected to be the No. 1 pick in next week’s WNBA Draft, and while herTonight Show appearance with Fallon was short and sweet, it's a testament to her growing star power. But one thing’s for sure, we haven’t heard the last from the newly crowned NCAA champion.

