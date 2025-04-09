Paige Bueckers Shares Sweet Reason for UConn National Championship Success
The UConn Huskies women's basketball team was extremely rewarding to follow and root for this season for several reasons.
In addition to UConn playing fantastic, fan-friendly basketball (which culminated in them winning the 2025 NCAA championship) and having multiple compelling storylines (such as Paige Bueckers seeking her first championship with the Huskies), the Huskies were a clearly close-knit group that geninely enjoyed being around and competing with each other.
And much of this is owed to Bueckers.
Not only was this made apparent by the relationship that Bueckers has with Geno Auriemma, but some of the anecdotes regarding teammates who adore her, the many viral moments between her and Azzi Fudd, and the way these teammates spoke about the expected No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft before, during, and after the championship show the impact Bueckers had on UConn, both on and off the court.
Bueckers joined the TODAY Show on April 9 to discuss her national title win. And at one point in the interview, she cited this camaraderie within the locker room as an X-factor for UConn.
"I saw on social media, they were saying UConn won based on the power of friendship. It's so accurate," Bueckers said, per an X post from @salt3dwounds. "Just how much we love each other, how much we're connected, how much we've been through as individuals, as a team, and how much it has bonded us and helped us become national champions.
"So I wouldn't trade it for anything," she added.
Auriemma's Huskies squad will miss Bueckers next season for more ways than one.