Paige Bueckers Gets Honest About Hometown Being Named After Her
Former UConn Huskies superstar Paige Bueckers is making her WNBA debut on May 16, as her Dallas Wings take on the Minnesota Lynx at home.
Not only is Friday's game a massive moment for Bueckers' career, but it's also a milestone for her hometown of Edina, Minnesota (and the nearby city of Hopkins). This was made evident when, on April 15, the Hopkins city council unanimously passed a motion to, "Adopt a Proclamation honoring the accomplishments of Paige Bueckers and naming the City Paige Bueckers, Minnesota for the day on May 16, 2025."
Therefore, today is Paige Bueckers day in Paige Bueckers, Minnesota. And when speaking about this development after the Wings' practice on May 13, Bueckers got honest about this honor.
“I didn’t believe it at first. I thought it was fake news. There’s a lot of fake news that circles around on the internet,” Bueckers said, per a YouTube video from Grant Afseth of Dallas Hoops. “So you never know what to trust. But it’s also surreal. I don’t know, it’s crazy to me that they would name the whole city after me.
"But just to be able to give back to that whole city that’s given me so much, for them to show love like that, I appreciate it for sure," she added.
There will surely be some great watch parties in this newly-named hometown for Friday's game. And while many of these Paige Bueckers, Minnesota residents would usually be rooting for the Lynx, we would imagine they'll turn their loyalties tonight.