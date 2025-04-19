Paige Bueckers to Have Minnesota City Named After Her for WNBA Debut
Dallas Wings superstar Paige Bueckers has had a lot to celebrate over the past several weeks.
Bueckers' UConn Huskies team won the 2025 NCAA national championship over the South Carolina Gamecocks on April 6, which cements Bueckers' legacy as an all-time great among arguably the best women's college basketball program in history.
About a week later (a week in which Bueckers did a lot of celebrating), she was selected by the Dallas Wings with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft.
And the 23-year-old received another extremely cool and unique accolade in recent days: having an entire city named after her (for one day).
Bueckers is from Edina, Minnesota, and went to high school at Hopkins High School, which is technically in Minnetonka. But the city of Hopkins is right next to Minnetonka.
And during an April 15 Hopkins city council meeting, the council unanimously passed a motion to, "Adopt a Proclamation honoring the accomplishments of Paige Bueckers and naming the City Paige Bueckers, Minnesota for the day on May 16, 2025."
The motion (which can be found in full on the city of Hopkins website) also wrote, "Bueckers was a top pick in the 2025 WNBA draft, last night on April 14th and will play her first game of the season on May 16th.
"The City of Hopkins would like to honor her accomplishments and wish her the best of luck at the professional level by proclaiming May 16th as Paige Bueckers Day and renaming the city to Paige Bueckers, Minnesota for the day. We invite the community to celebrate the kickoff of the WNBA season with Think Hopkins and our local businesses on WNBA watch day, where businesses will have themed specials, air the game, and celebrate the season opener – because everybody watches women’s sports."
Bueckers' Wings squad is facing the Minnesota Lynx on May 16, which is the team Bueckers grew up watching.
And now an entire Minnesota city will be named Paige Bueckers when this game tips off.